VUSI MAVIMBELA | You wouldn’t be happy with crops on your doorstep, so why the outrage?

Why would the black elite and the educated be so vociferous in their support of Joe Nkuna?

I visit my small rural town of Vryheid whenever I get the opportunity. That is where I grew up and attended primary and secondary school. Every time I leave to return to Johannesburg, I am depressed and depart with my heart in my mouth. Over recent decades I have seen the continuous deterioration of neighbourhoods, infrastructure and orderly, structured existence in many communities around the country. To see it first-hand in the area where my youthful consciousness was formed seals the reality of our country for me. In my mind, Vryheid has become the microcosm of what is bad in SA.



There, the once beautifully paved streets and pavements are now cracked at every turn. The crevices in the streets and pavements that the municipality has not bothered to fix are overgrown with weeds and grass. Leaking municipal water runs along broken gutters to meet abundant litter left behind by a community that’s unaware it is hazardous. In my youth in an apartheid municipality there was a waste drum every few metres with the inscription, ‘Keep Your Town Clean’. The sight of those neat drums helped to drill into my youthful conscience that I could not willy-nilly cast my empty Coca-Cola can into the gutter...