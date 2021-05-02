News

Western Cape social worker turns dumpsites into fruitful spaces

Researcher wants to see if ‘beautifying’ a dumping ground can motivate people to keep it clean

02 May 2021 - 19:02

A Western Cape-based social worker has come up with a clever way to motivate Durbanville community members to eradicate dumpsites from their spaces – by turning them into vegetable gardens.

University of the Western Cape social work researcher Dr Rissa Niyobuhungiro is conducting research to establish whether “beautifying” areas that usually gather piles of rubbish unabated will lead to long-lasting change...

