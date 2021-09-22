Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | New bill a much-needed antidote to tense employer-employee relations

Pay transparency should foster the trust needed for engagements to succeed under Companies Amendment Bill

22 September 2021 - 21:05

The publication this week of the Companies Amendment Bill is a welcome step in the quest to promote transparency and better relations between employers and employees in an economy where distrust has historically run deep.

The bill, approved by cabinet, aims, among other things, to reduce the regulatory regime on businesses, tighten anti-money laundering gaps, strengthen the disclosure requirements and enhance shareholder power in a company...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | SA schools are killing fields and it is unacceptable Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | New bill a much-needed antidote to tense employer-employee relations Opinion & Analysis
  3. PODCAST: Critical moment for Mavuso Msimang Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Frankly, that’s a monstrous amount of money Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Facing Ntini at full tilt is something for the pros, not us mere ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Sexual predators at schools must be named and shamed Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Red list? It’s starting to look more like a blacklist Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The state capture inquiry has been expensive, but important Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | When growing vegetables to help others is unlawful, something is ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Stop using cheap tricks to score political points, politicians Opinion & Analysis