EDITORIAL | New bill a much-needed antidote to tense employer-employee relations

Pay transparency should foster the trust needed for engagements to succeed under Companies Amendment Bill

The publication this week of the Companies Amendment Bill is a welcome step in the quest to promote transparency and better relations between employers and employees in an economy where distrust has historically run deep.



The bill, approved by cabinet, aims, among other things, to reduce the regulatory regime on businesses, tighten anti-money laundering gaps, strengthen the disclosure requirements and enhance shareholder power in a company...