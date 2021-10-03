SIYA KOLISI | ‘I was sniffing glue with bad boys until I was rescued by rugby’

An exclusive extract from ‘Rise’, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s autobiography

The Sunday Times yesterday published an exclusive extract from Rise, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s autobiography. Today we publish a second extract from his new book.



The choir from my grandmother’s church sang at her funeral, which reminded me of her and all the happy Sundays we’d spent together. My aunt, uncle and cousins were all there, but my dad wasn’t: he was working in Cape Town, eight hours’ drive away, and since he didn’t have a cellphone, no one could get hold of him and tell him what had happened...