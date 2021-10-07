A WORD IN THE HAND: SO

SUE DE GROOT | So so-and-so walked into a bar before opening time. So what?

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

One of the best things about writing for Sunday Times Daily is receiving feedback from clever, witty readers. A couple of weeks ago, John van Vledder and William Maloney both objected to my starting a sentence with: “So …”



“Leave it out and it will not affect the construction of the sentence,” said John...