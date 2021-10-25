WILLIAM GUMEDE | For real change, South Africans must vote with their heads, not their hearts
If voters want SA to prosper, they need to stop basing their choices on struggle credentials, ethnicity and colour
25 October 2021 - 19:30
SA’s turnaround — quality democracy, higher economic growth and efficient service delivery — depends on voters electing candidates and parties based on merit, not colour, ethnicity or struggle history.
Though the majority of South Africans desperately want more efficient service delivery, the irony is they largely don’t vote for it. Most choose parties and candidates based on the above criteria, thereby undermining what they crave. ..
