CAROL BOUWER | The UK's callous 'red-list party trick' should not be tolerated

The callousness with which the UK regards South Africa begs curiosity. I woke up this morning to learn of our return to the red list and I am alarmed at the ease with which our brand, our identity, our security is tinkered.

Thrown into the mix are a few other countries with hardly the might to cause ripples should they choose to retort, this is done because they are equally third world and without any perceived power.

Throughout what we were told was the most dangerous period during the beginning of global lockdowns, we watched UK citizens come and go with ease into our country and no South Africans being able to so much as regard travel their way. We were persona non grata.

Before announcements about the Beta variant, which at some point was spoken of as if it developed in South Africa, we had got wind of one virulent strain detected in the UK. But the emergence of the so-called "South African variant" meant the whole world could join Britain in its heavy-handed approach towards its Commonwealth member, whose wealth has over the years increasingly found common favour in the UK.

Little is said about the solidarity which was to see the undoing of an apartheid-style queue to access a remedy to the status quo. This stance by the UK might lead to the EU and other countries assuming a similar posture in criminalising poorer, developing countries for the failing Covax programme which was supposed to give people in rich and poor countries equitable access to vaccines.

As rich nations roll out boosters, 98% of people in low-income countries do not have access to the vaccines. What is even worse, is that the rich countries responsible for the equitable distribution of these vaccines — and thus curbing the pandemic by ensuring dangerous variants will not develop — are again red-listing our nations and imposing visa restrictions while they have the key to curb this disaster.

Covax only contributed five percent of all administered vaccines globally. And where were the UK and the EU when the US supported the World Trade Organization's proposal to temporarily lift the patent protections for the coronavirus vaccines which would increase global and localised production of the vaccines? The EU, UK and Switzerland, supported by their pharmaceutical companies, are blocking the proposal while companies like Pfizer and Moderna are cashing in a combined $98bn next year on sales of the vaccine.