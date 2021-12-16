2021 EDITOR'S PICK
JUSTICE MALALA | ‘RET guttersnipes are responsible for looting deaths’
They claim to care about the poor. They don’t. They want to loot, oppress and get away with it
16 December 2021 - 10:39
To celebrate our great content from the past year, Sunday Times Daily is republishing a selection of good reads from both our print and online platforms. Below is one of those pieces.
They will lie to you, these fake revolutionaries. They will send your children to die in a burning mall, these fake Che Guevaras and fake Marxists, and tell you you are fighting “the struggle”. Then they will put on their Armani suits and sip Veuve Clicquot while you mourn your dead son and pitiable daughter...
