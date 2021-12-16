2021 EDITOR'S PICK

JUSTICE MALALA | ‘RET guttersnipes are responsible for looting deaths’

They claim to care about the poor. They don’t. They want to loot, oppress and get away with it

They will lie to you, these fake revolutionaries. They will send your children to die in a burning mall, these fake Che Guevaras and fake Marxists, and tell you you are fighting “the struggle”. Then they will put on their Armani suits and sip Veuve Clicquot while you mourn your dead son and pitiable daughter...