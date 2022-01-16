SIHLE KHUMALO | Should the burden be on white people to transform SA?

We all have a role to play in building an inclusive nation, so let’s put blame aside and wake up to what needs doing

In Panashe Chigumadzi’s excellent article “Can white SA live up to Ubuntu?” (Sunday Times, January 9 2022), she writes, among other things, about how black people refer to themselves as “abantu” and to white people as “abelungu”. Interestingly, Zulus refer to themselves as abantu and other ethnic groups, consequently, are not seen as abantu.



This phenomenon was highlighted, for the umpteenth time, during an episode of the Real Housewives of Durban. One of the housewives asked if another woman was “umumtu”. It caused a furore. The notion of Zulus not regarding black people of other ethnic groupings as abantu is a conversation for another day .....