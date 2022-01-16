Djokovic’s exit creates Grand Slam opportunities
Nadal will be eyeing a chance to sneak ahead of Federer and Djokovic on the all-time Grand Slam list
16 January 2022 - 18:06
A Grand Slam accustomed to the iron rule of Novak Djokovic will emerge blinking into a brave new world on Monday as rivals jostle to fill the power vacuum left by the Serbian superstar at the Australian Open.
The winner of a record nine titles at Melbourne Park, including the past three in succession, Djokovic’s hopes of continuing his dynasty and claiming a record 21st Grand Slam title lay in ruins on Sunday after he lost a court case to stay in the country...
