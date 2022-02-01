Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Carry on opposing grants and July riots will look like child’s play

SA can and must afford a basic income grant because the alternative doesn’t bear thinking about

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
01 February 2022 - 22:19

This is my first column of the year. I wish I were a “new year new beginnings” type of fella, but my gym membership expired four years ago.

I tend to switch off current affairs when I’m on leave. SA is a depressing country. If money is not being stolen somewhere, then someone is getting senselessly murdered, raped or harmed. Our news cycle is so depressingly heavy that I often find myself endlessly scrolling different sites in search of good news...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The sooner life becomes tricky for anti-vax dimwits the better Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Santa, please read this. It has gift ideas for our politicians Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Deck the electoral halls with holly — electoral reform is in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | The sooner life becomes tricky for anti-vax dimwits the better Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Malema the power broker has played the coalition game to ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Bongani Baloyi didn’t vote for the DA in the local elections Politics
  2. EDITORIAL | Not yet another delay! We want action on Zondo, Cyril. NOW Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Carry on opposing grants and July riots will look like ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Back to basics: how micronutrients can fill the nutrition void in Africa Opinion & Analysis
  5. How Covid gave African countries the opportunity to improve public health Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...