CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Carry on opposing grants and July riots will look like child’s play

SA can and must afford a basic income grant because the alternative doesn’t bear thinking about

This is my first column of the year. I wish I were a “new year new beginnings” type of fella, but my gym membership expired four years ago.



I tend to switch off current affairs when I’m on leave. SA is a depressing country. If money is not being stolen somewhere, then someone is getting senselessly murdered, raped or harmed. Our news cycle is so depressingly heavy that I often find myself endlessly scrolling different sites in search of good news...