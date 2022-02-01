EDITORIAL | Not yet another delay! We want action on Zondo, Cyril. NOW

We’ve waited four years for this report. It is damning. We deserve swift action, not four more months of inaction

It was another evening of damning findings of abuse of state power and resources across the public sector as the second part of acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture commission report was made public.



From Denel to Transnet, the report painted another grim picture of a government leadership that fleeced South Africans, seemingly without a care in the world...