Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Zondo and SIU reports mean little if NPA is broken

This is the last chance for our government to show it is serious about sending a strong message to offenders

25 January 2022 - 20:13

Eighteen months and many billions of rand later, the Special Investigating Unit has released its final report on graft related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the finalised investigations, more than 60% were found to be irregular.

The numbers mentioned in the report are staggering. It paints a bleak picture that is made even bleaker by the knowledge that it happened on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “new dawn” watch. The only thing in Ramaphosa’s favour is that he was the one who authorised the SIU to probe allegations relating to the misuse of Covid-19 funds across all spheres of government. His proclamation also empowered the SIU to institute civil proceedings for the recovery of any damages or losses incurred by the state. According to the SIU, the rand value of cash and assets set to be recovered, based on the investigation, is just over R550m. So far, a total of R34.2m has been recovered, a drop in the ocean considering the vast amounts involved...

