EDITORIAL | Dirks may be playing politics, but his suspension is wrong

In a party election year, ANC MPs suddenly find a voice to ask tough questions. Is this what’s going on or is there more to it?

Every five years, when the ANC goes to national conference to elect new leaders, warring factions within the governing party tend to use parliament to settle political scores.



This week saw controversial ANC MP Mervyn Dirks appear before the national assembly’s powerful standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to motivate why he wants his party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to appear before it...