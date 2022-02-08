States are battling to unite for the WHO and ultimately the world

As Tedros’s special envoys for Covid-19, we have repeatedly called on the world’s leaders to address this issue.

Yet, we have seen a persistent lack of solidarity accentuating the inequities and unfairness. And this means that even more countries are likely to fall short of the goal of vaccinating 70% of their population by mid-2022. This situation increases the divide between richer and poorer countries, the former having delivered third and even fourth doses of the vaccines and having coverage above 80%.

A WHO with more authority to direct medical supplies and resources to where they are most needed, to conduct preparation and response operations in every country in an equal manner, one with the sustained financial resources and capacity to approach outbreak/novel pathogen control in a holistic, sustained matter, would find the world in a safer place.

We are mired in a two-track pandemic: one for richer countries, where large portions of the population have been vaccinated and hospitalisations and, above all, deaths have been reduced, and a second track for poorer countries, some of which have been able to vaccinate less than 5% of their populations, and where death and severe disease continue to ravage social and healthcare systems.

The 34 WHO member states of the executive board last week had the chance to put this right by clearly signalling they supported a strong and sustainably financed WHO.