MARK KEOHANE | The Boks would be crazy to overlook in-form Ackermann

SA has many loose forwards to select from, but surely Gloucester No.8 Ruan Ackermann deserves to be in the mix

No sooner had I pleaded in a column with SA’s national director of rugby Rassie Erasmus to commit to Gloucester’s South African-born and raised loose-forward Ruan Ackermann and the social media mob were out in full force.



“For what?”..