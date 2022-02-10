EDITORIAL | Sona: much to like, but we want to see it actioned

Ramaphosa didn’t squander his chance to assert his authority on Thursday, but key now will be action and results

Thursday was a big night for President Cyril Ramaphosa. Shortly after 7pm, as he stood up to address the nation, he did so with a series of darkening clouds hanging over his head.



The ANC, which he leads, is deeply divided, a situation that could worsen in the run-up to and aftermath of its national elective conference in December. On top of this, SA is facing unprecedented levels of unemployment — youth unemployment in particular — and record-high fuel prices, along with spiralling food costs. State-owned enterprises (SOEs) are a mess, for the most part, and Ramaphosa’s administration is riddled with allegations of corruption and malfeasance...