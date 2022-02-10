All-women Indian news outlet fired up about Oscar nod

The organisation has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for a film about its work

Members of the pioneering team at an all-women, rural news organisation in northern India say they are ecstatic after a documentary film on their crusading reporting, especially about the hardships faced by lower caste communities, won an Oscar nomination on Tuesday.



Writing with Fire, a 93-minute film about the women behind the online news outlet Khabar Lahariya, meaning News Waves in Hindi, was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for this year’s Academy Awards...