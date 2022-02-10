All-women Indian news outlet fired up about Oscar nod
The organisation has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for a film about its work
10 February 2022 - 22:53
Members of the pioneering team at an all-women, rural news organisation in northern India say they are ecstatic after a documentary film on their crusading reporting, especially about the hardships faced by lower caste communities, won an Oscar nomination on Tuesday.
Writing with Fire, a 93-minute film about the women behind the online news outlet Khabar Lahariya, meaning News Waves in Hindi, was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for this year’s Academy Awards...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.