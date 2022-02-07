EDITORIAL | Another day, another damning report. Stop dilly-dallying, Cyril
That intelligence services ‘failed to predict the nature, scale and modus operandi of the July violence’ is chilling
07 February 2022 - 19:44
Another day, another devastating report that reveals state incompetence. This is becoming an equally heartbreaking and infuriating reality for South Africans.
The latest iteration was the release of the “Report of the Expert Panel into the July 2021 Civil Unrest”, handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and made public on Monday. Chaired by Prof Sandy Africa, it makes a slew of findings against the state, particularly laying bare the failings of the security cluster...
