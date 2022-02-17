Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Police must put 2014 equal resources plan into action. Now

SA is never going to sort out GBV as long as there aren’t enough cops in poorer areas

17 February 2022 - 19:42

A doctor was held up at gunpoint while returning to the medics’ residential quarters after a shift at a public hospital in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night. Her attacker attempted to rape her.

A day later, in Bronkhorstspruit outside Pretoria, firefighters heard gunshots moments after their colleague, Sonile Annah Mnguni, left the station. When they rushed out, they found her body riddled with bullets...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Man jailed for 10 years for setting girlfriend on fire South Africa
  2. ‘We used to share lunchboxes and laughs’: Shot Thembisa nurse honoured by ... South Africa
  3. It seems Cele’s trademark hat has covered his eyes and ears Opinion & Analysis
  4. Ntuthuko Shoba takes the stand in Tshegofatso Pule murder trial South Africa
  5. Father faces murder charge on Valentine’s Day after gruesome find South Africa

Most read

  1. PATRICK BULGER | How Ramaphosa moved the ANC’s heaven and earth Opinion & Analysis
  2. SA’s faith in its municipalities is collapsing even faster than its cities Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | It gives me no bleisure to announce the marriage of business and ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Singling out VW Polo drivers won’t get us there alive Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Police must put 2014 equal resources plan into action. Now Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...
Energy in SA: Cape Town begins 300 MW independent power push to avoid ...