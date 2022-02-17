EDITORIAL | Police must put 2014 equal resources plan into action. Now

SA is never going to sort out GBV as long as there aren’t enough cops in poorer areas

A doctor was held up at gunpoint while returning to the medics’ residential quarters after a shift at a public hospital in Mpumalanga on Tuesday night. Her attacker attempted to rape her.



A day later, in Bronkhorstspruit outside Pretoria, firefighters heard gunshots moments after their colleague, Sonile Annah Mnguni, left the station. When they rushed out, they found her body riddled with bullets...