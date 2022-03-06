EDITORIAL | As leaders pass the buck, spare a thought for July riot victims
SAHRC hearings into the unrest are unfolding, but they are cold comfort for those who lost loved ones
06 March 2022 - 17:55
We were unaware it would escalate to that level. Our first job wasn’t public order, it was to defend national key points. We were caught with our pants down. We warned the police, but nothing was done...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.