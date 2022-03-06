Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | As leaders pass the buck, spare a thought for July riot victims

SAHRC hearings into the unrest are unfolding, but they are cold comfort for those who lost loved ones

06 March 2022 - 17:55

We were unaware it would escalate to that level. Our first job wasn’t public order, it was to defend national key points. We were caught with our pants down. We warned the police, but nothing was done...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | As things return to normal, let’s not unmask a backslide Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Getting kids back in classrooms is not negotiable Opinion & Analysis
  3. 'We were unaware July 2021 unrest would escalate to that level' — Lamola South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Our first job wasn’t public order, it was to defend national key ... South Africa

Most read

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | SA’s position on the Ukraine conflict is naive, sentimental and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Stop cheerleading for Russia, SA. It won’t return the ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Should I care about Ukraine? Don’t take a cue from white ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Gaslighting is a game banks play to keep you in the dark Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | As leaders pass the buck, spare a thought for July riot victims Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations