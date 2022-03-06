SONGEZO ZIBI | SA’s position on the Ukraine conflict is naive, sentimental and wrong
The ANC’s insistence on showing loyalty to Russia in this instance is misguided and devoid of principle
06 March 2022 - 19:49
SA has declined to condemn Russia’s unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, a decision that has baffled some, but it need not. It is the government version of the ANC’s support for Putin’s Russia at this critical moment...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.