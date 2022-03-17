PATRICK BULGER | Putin’s war: when lies are not just another version of the truth

In Russia there’s only one point of view and, as such, no truth in the middle. Just ask Marina Ovsyannikova

Who said: “There is no truth, only approximations of the truth by as many different voices as possible”? If you answered 1984’s Big Brother, Friedrich Nietzsche or the ANC, you’d be wrong, but only in the detail, not the spirit. The purveyor of this declaration of ideological convenience is none other than the editor of the Russian propaganda TV channel RT, Margarita Simonyan, elevated to head President Vladimir Putin’s very own Truman Show at the age of 25, in 2005...