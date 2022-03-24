EDITORIAL | Zondo can use his celebrity status to build bridges
New chief justice has the opportunity to open the channels of communication between the judiciary and the public
24 March 2022 - 20:25
When acting chief justice Raymond Zondo was being interviewed for the position of chief justice, he was greeted by an adoring group of “fans” who all wanted to take pictures with him during the lunch break. For the journalists who had watched four candidates being interviewed in the same hotel for three days before him, it was a strange sight to see a judicial officer being mobbed by a group of people attending a conference. Zondo graciously agreed to be photographed, delaying his lunch...
