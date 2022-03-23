EDITORIAL | The attack on Esther Mahlangu is a new low for SA
The appalling crime raises many questions about what we have become
23 March 2022 - 20:24
The mere thought of the callous attack in Siyabuswa near KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on one of SA’s celebrated artists, Esther Mahlangu, is numbing and revolting at the same time. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.