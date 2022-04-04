EDITORIAL | Music is part of SA’s soul. The state needs to help keep the beat alive
Black Coffee’s Grammy validates SA’s immense talent pool but government must start singing from the same hymn sheet
04 April 2022 - 20:06
Black Coffee’s Grammy win as one of the best dance DJs globally is music to SA’s ears...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.