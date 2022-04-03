JUSTICE MALALA | Those behind July unrest will never be booked ... and they’ll run riot again

Why, nine months after the fact, has no one been charged with treason for bringing SA to its knees?

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony at the SA Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) hearings into the July 2021 riots has left me feeling afraid for our country. Instead of reassurance, his words have left me in despair...