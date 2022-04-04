Online Timbuktu manuscripts only a sliver of West Africa’s ancient archive

The ancient Timbuktu manuscripts of Mali are back in the headlines after a Google initiative to host a collection of them in an online gallery. The images of the documents, with text in Arabic, can be found on a page called Mali Magic.

No place in West Africa has attracted more attention and resources than the city that has always captivated the imagination of the outside world, Timbuktu. There have been documentaries and books, academic studies and a renewed public interest since some of its world heritage status buildings were damaged by attacks in 2012. The manuscripts, some reputed to date back to the 1400s, were threatened and the international community responded.

While Mali Magic displays 45 manuscripts from one private library, the site doesn’t begin to tell the full story of the wealth of West Africa’s manuscripts that are found from the Atlantic to Lake Chad.

But thanks to decades of scholarship and, recently, digitisation, that information is now accessible at a bilingual, open-access, online union catalogue of nearly 80,000 manuscripts at the West African Arabic Manuscript Database. This is a resource I began 30 years ago at the University of Illinois that now provides students access to most of the titles and authors that make up West Africa’s manuscript culture.

It’s at this website that one can access the archive of an association of 35 private Timbuktu manuscript libraries, called SAVAMA-DCI. The association has been working with universities on three continents to secure and record, now digitally, their Arabic and Arabic-script manuscripts.

The West African Arabic Manuscript Database provides an even bigger picture. It is a comprehensive inventory of more than 100 public and private West African manuscript libraries. In it, we find a third of all extant manuscripts with known authors (314 titles), written by 204 scholars, a quarter of them from West Africa. Most come from the 1800s, but have deep historical roots.

The full story of West Africa’s manuscript culture and Islamic learning centres will finally be known when the attention that is lavished on Timbuktu’s manuscripts is given to libraries in neighbouring Mauritania, Niger and Nigeria. But we already know a good deal.

Centres of learning

The earliest contact between North Africa and Timbuktu focused on West Africa’s gold trade. This commerce also brought Islamic teachings across the Sahara Desert. The first reference to manuscripts in Timbuktu was in the 1400s, contributing to the mystique that has always enveloped the city as a centre of Islamic education.