Mali's endangered manuscripts digitised in project to preserve them

Google Arts & Culture on Thursday unveiled a project in which it will share digitised endangered manuscripts of up to 40,000 pages and historic contemporary arts and culture from Mali.

The project, known as Mali Magic, was done in collaboration with Malian community leaders and local and international organisations and is aimed at preserving and showcasing Mali’s heritage, arts and culture.

Since 2015, Google Arts & Culture — an online platform of high-resolution images and videos of artworks and cultural artefacts from partner cultural organisations throughout the world — has been working with Malian and international organisations to digitise, curate and share Mali’s stories and rich heritage.

With the launch of Mali Magic, people from around the world can view an array of manuscripts, music, art and heritage sites.

These include more than 40,000 digitised endangered manuscripts, many of which were smuggled to safety during political unrest in the country.