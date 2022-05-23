EDITORIAL | If Joburg doesn’t power green soon it will go from economic hub to dud

On the eve of the Energy Indaba, Mpho Phalatse warned the city is on a knife-edge. It’s time to turn the knife around

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse revealed on Monday that South Africans have installed an estimated 200MW of solar panels on the roofs of their homes. An expert at the Johannesburg Energy Indaba explained that 1MW will power 164 houses. That equates to more than 30,000 households who have lost faith in the government’s ability to provide them with reliable electricity. It is a drop in the ocean in the estimated 17.4-million households in SA, but will — and should — become a growing trend as we venture into the world of independent power projects...