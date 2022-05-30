×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Surprise, surprise: the national development plan is now a national disaster

The ANC won’t be meeting its NDP targets after all, but then it’s never met much more than failure

Tom Eaton Columnist
30 May 2022 - 19:00

When the show is over, and rooms which once throbbed with secrets and money and predatory intent are now full of mislabelled boxes and hollow-eyed nobodies; when the lies are recited as much as a ritual as a genuine attempt to deceive; when the best hope is to pawn the last shreds of oneself for a handful of brass beads dropped by the proper looters when they got out years ago; there comes a moment when all that’s left is the truth...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Excuse my French but what the EFF is Julius playing at? Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | There’s nothing private about the cruel elitism of ultra-rich ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | You don’t need a heroes’ acre, ANC. We’ll remember you ... for your ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | To keep our demons in check, we need to embrace unusual suspects Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | In the crazy, cryptic world of bitcoin there is no downside Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. UN peacekeeping in Africa is working better than you might think Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | KZN floods: it’s time the state sorted out the land issue Opinion & Analysis
  3. Act now on smoking, Africa, or the consequences will burn you Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Surprise, surprise: the national development plan is now a national ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Third-party insurance claims: when is three a crowd? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings