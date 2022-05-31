TONY LEON | If I were the ANC I’d be a little concerned about my ties to UMK
The party’s single biggest funder is 49% owned by a US-sanctioned Russian oligarch
31 May 2022 - 19:37
Dealing with individuals sanctioned by the US can be hazardous...
Dealing with individuals sanctioned by the US can be hazardous...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.