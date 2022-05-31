What it will take for Eskom to keep going

If the Integrated Resource Plan, on which SA is way behind, isn’t properly implemented, we’ll kiss Eskom goodbye

The COO of Eskom warned (https://techcentral.co.za/eskom-coos-urgent-plea-stop-talking-start-building/210997/) in May that the government should urgently start building new generating capacity. He was referring to a new build programme which has existed for at least a decade...