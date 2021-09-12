News

New law reveals the tender winners who fund ANC

12 September 2021 - 00:00 By NONKULULEKO NJILO and SABELO SKITI

One of the generous donors who recently gave money to the ANC scored a R31m three-year contract from the Eastern Cape department of public works to provide security services at various government buildings.

Tyelovuyo Buhlungu, who gave the party R100,000 in April, insists he is not affiliated to the ANC - but party insiders say he has close ties to ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape...

