Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | If Cyril can’t answer crucial questions, SA will be back in its 2010s nightmare

If Fraser’s allegations force Ramaphosa out of office, his faction will collapse and the state capture brigade will return

05 June 2022 - 19:51

The extremely serious allegations and evidence of theft of eye-watering amounts of cash at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm place SA on a turbulent and even perilous path into the future. The country, having faced horrific riots and other upheavals in the past 12 months, may see its current president unseated. That’s how serious these current events are...

