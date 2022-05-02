×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma: a freedom fighter turned ‘spanner boy’ who must be jailed

The former president risked his life for a free SA, then sold out to a family of shysters, for which he must pay

02 May 2022 - 18:36

Former president Jacob Zuma celebrated his birthday last month. He turned 80. History will show that this charming man with a hearty laugh was conscientised into politics at a young age, joined the struggle against apartheid and rose up the ranks of the ANC and its army, Umkhonto we Sizwe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | KZN leaders need to be reminded they are servants, not royalty Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Be honest, Sihle, the constitution is not to blame for SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | This is not a video game, RET brigade. We will all suffer Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Welcome to the ANC’s SA, where words speak louder than actions Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | The ashes are piling up, so where’s the cops’ crack team? Opinion & Analysis
  2. RIGHT OF REPLY | The facts do matter, especially on Cape independence Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma: a freedom fighter turned ‘spanner boy’ who must be jailed Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | If you don’t want a flood of expenses, check your car insurance Opinion & Analysis
  5. SONGEZO ZIBI | SA’s soccer mess tells us a lot about our political mess Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa