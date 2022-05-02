JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma: a freedom fighter turned ‘spanner boy’ who must be jailed

The former president risked his life for a free SA, then sold out to a family of shysters, for which he must pay

Former president Jacob Zuma celebrated his birthday last month. He turned 80. History will show that this charming man with a hearty laugh was conscientised into politics at a young age, joined the struggle against apartheid and rose up the ranks of the ANC and its army, Umkhonto we Sizwe...