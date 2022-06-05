Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

Affidavit of ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser details alleged theft of cash hidden in furniture and hunt for suspects in Cape Town

Sensational allegations by former spy boss Arthur Fraser put President Cyril Ramaphosa at the centre of an elaborate cover-up in which he allegedly made R1m in payoffs to buy the thieves’ silence after a multimillion-dollar heist at his Limpopo game farm...