Presidential heist charges: Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?
Affidavit of ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser details alleged theft of cash hidden in furniture and hunt for suspects in Cape Town
05 June 2022 - 00:02
Sensational allegations by former spy boss Arthur Fraser put President Cyril Ramaphosa at the centre of an elaborate cover-up in which he allegedly made R1m in payoffs to buy the thieves’ silence after a multimillion-dollar heist at his Limpopo game farm...
