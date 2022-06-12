PALI LEHOHLA | Let’s curse darkness to remodel freedom in our lifetime

The recently launched EMA aims to bring SA people together to address problems of common interest

The UN Committee of Experts on Public Administration (UN-CEPA) is chaired by former SA cabinet minister Dr Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, who, among other portfolios, was minister of public service and administration. She was among luminaries at last week’s launch by former president Kgalema Motlanthe of the Economic Modelling Academy (EMA)...