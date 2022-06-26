EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Overturning Wade v Roe has opened a fundamental rights can of worms

The decision by the US Supreme Court to reverse abortion rights begs a serious question of judicial interpretation

The reversal of Roe v Wade is further proof that the US is self-delusional to think of itself as “the greatest nation on earth”. Unless, of course, greatest nation status is synonymous with robbing women of their full set of human rights. The US should instead ask the rest of the world what it may borrow from it when it comes to progressive jurisprudence, and how to ensure that a nexus between formal politics and legal adjudication does not erode fundamental rights. This is a country that pretends to export democratic values and human rights, but apparently it is now in need of importing them. ..