WENDY KNOWLER | I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: beware fast-talking telesales people
It seems disclosure is not language for some and quality control is not what it should be
10 July 2022 - 20:49
I’m writing about telesales calls. Again. Not the “how did they get my number; wasn’t the Popi Act supposed to stop these calls?” gripe, valid as that is. What really infuriates me are the “successful” sales calls, the ones in which the target, often an existing client on an “upsell” list, is deemed to have agreed to what was being sold...
