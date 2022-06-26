×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Welcome to our customer service line. Press 1 to get assistance elsewhere

Too often I find myself helping a customer get the assistance they should have got the first time round

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
26 June 2022 - 20:05

My work mostly involves leapfrogging consumers beyond call centres and other “customer contact points” when they’re being brushed off or ignored, and getting their cases to the higher ups who have the will and the power to do right by them...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. FlySafair gives lift-off to AfricaStay’s Zanzibar package holidays News
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Wait a minute! Your warranty may have more life than you realise Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Give credit where credit is due: don’t despair, chargeback works Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Scammers will scam, but you have the info to dodge a bullet Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Third-party insurance claims: when is three a crowd? Opinion & Analysis
  6. WENDY KNOWLER | Money lands in your account and it’s not yours. What do you do? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | The Zondo report proves the state was a cash cow for thieves Opinion & Analysis
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | US abortion reversal shows the dangers of mixing religion, state ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Welcome to our customer service line. Press 1 to get assistance ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. The Zulu royal family has come a long way with the Ankole cattle breed Opinion & Analysis
  5. EUSEBIUS McKAISER | Overturning Wade v Roe has opened a fundamental rights can ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'