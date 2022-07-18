×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Taverns, schools, roads, offices, you name it — blood spills everywhere in SA

Almost every aspect of SA society, past and present, black and white, is marred by violence

18 July 2022 - 20:30

SA’s culture of violence manifests as men’s assertion of their power through force,, the acceptance of assault as a resolution to everyday disputes and the worship of violence in politics and social life. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | It is clear SA’s gun control measures are not working Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Not all gangsters wear tattoos. Take the ANC for instance Opinion & Analysis
  3. Distraught community relives daughter, mom and granny’s final moments News
  4. Gun Free SA shoots down Cameron’s call for more arms amid gun violence epidemic News
  5. July 2021 unrest exposed SA’s racial fault lines: panel News
  6. SONGEZO ZIBI | Tavern tragedies are a symptom of years of social decay Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Child monitors blaze a trail in Africa in protecting rights Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | It’s a sad state of affairs when the public steps up to fix SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Taverns, schools, roads, offices, you name it — blood spills ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Forget about fixing Eskom, just create another one — that simple, ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Africa’s widow syndrome: mourning is the only job prospect for ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral