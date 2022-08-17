JONATHAN JANSEN | Forked-tongue education: have we learnt nothing?

Recent education policy announcements deserve a closer examination than we have seen in the past few weeks

Why are we so gullible? In the past two weeks the government announced two major policy positions in education which were swallowed whole by our media houses. Maybe it’s a slow news cycle and we’re desperate for headlines that grab the public’s moneyed attention. But I have seldom seen such political nonsense from our ministers reported as fact...