Opinion & Analysis

JENNIFER PLATT | Hayley Scrivenor cleans up with 'Dirt Town', taking thriller genre to whole new level

'Stellar debut' from latest exponent of 'outback noir'

21 September 2022 - 21:07
Jennifer Platt Sunday Times books editor

Most thrillers end abruptly. Some immediately after the guilty character is divulged, others with an unexpected twist to keep one thinking. However, Dirt Town by Hayley Scrivenor has a prolonged conclusion. After the murderer is revealed, there are several chapters that contain not only a wrap up of all the characters, but what happens to them years later. Normally this would irritate me, but with Dirt Town it is sumptuous indulgence. Like discovering there is a second tray of chocolates in a Cadbury’s box...

