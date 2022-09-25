Opinion & Analysis

SONGEZO ZIBI | British pageantry holds many lessons for SA

We can learn a lot from the planned and co-ordinated way the UK celebrates its tradition and heritage

25 September 2022 - 19:33 By SONGEZO ZIBI

Two weeks ago, I found myself in London on probably the worst week to try to get around the city for meetings and public engagements. The memorial and funeral arrangements after the death of Queen Elizabeth II caused a logjam in various parts of the British capital...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | Before we can talk about a compact, we need a new social ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | Prospect of FATF grey listing is outcome of years of state ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SONGEZO ZIBI | A 3.5% jobless rate and Biden is still in trouble. Take note, SA Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The ANC’s inability to run the country has nothing to do with ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Can the ANC rid itself of the glass ceiling for women? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Where does De Lille think electricity comes from? Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | What a revolting idea! Expecting kids to do maths Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...