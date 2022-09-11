SONGEZO ZIBI | Before we can talk about a compact, we need a new social contract — and quick
How do we sustainably build any consensus when the key components of society are out of sync?
11 September 2022 - 19:40 By Songezo Zibi
About a week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC were ridiculed on social media for staging a bizarre publicity opportunity in Delmas where a pothole-filling machine was unveiled. He and those around him were wearing broad smiles, beaming with pride at what must, in their view, be a massive shot in the arm for what has now become par for the course, a municipality where everything is crumbling as fast as the governance...
