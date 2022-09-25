Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Nothing has been done post-apartheid to address trauma and insecurity

We must stop voting based on struggle credentials and ethnic, colour and party solidarity. We must vote on merit

25 September 2022 - 19:33

SA has gone the wrong way about rebuilding the state, fostering democracy, implementing development projects and combating societal violence. The results are clear: a failing state, poor development outcomes and frightening levels of everyday violence...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Gambia’s jamming since Jammeh, but the barrow needs speeding up Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Sierra Leone is on a slippery slope — the buck stops with its ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Eskom board and CEO, you’ve tried and failed, your time is up Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The ANC’s inability to run the country has nothing to do with ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Can the ANC rid itself of the glass ceiling for women? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Where does De Lille think electricity comes from? Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | What a revolting idea! Expecting kids to do maths Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...