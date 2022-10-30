WILLIAM GUMEDE | Citizens, not sitizens, please: more than ever, South Africans must take charge
We need active citizenship to show social solidarity to break out from the hopelessness, paralysis and apathy
30 October 2022 - 19:12
The disintegration of the ANC, the governing centre of South Africa’s post-apartheid dispensation, which has unleashed state failure, lawlessness and paralysing uncertainty, demands new kinds of active citizenship from privileged individuals, businesses and civil groups to provide the services, support and stability to the vulnerable that the state cannot provide...
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Citizens, not sitizens, please: more than ever, South Africans must take charge
We need active citizenship to show social solidarity to break out from the hopelessness, paralysis and apathy
The disintegration of the ANC, the governing centre of South Africa’s post-apartheid dispensation, which has unleashed state failure, lawlessness and paralysing uncertainty, demands new kinds of active citizenship from privileged individuals, businesses and civil groups to provide the services, support and stability to the vulnerable that the state cannot provide...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos