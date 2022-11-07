EDITORIAL | Social development should be the people’s protector, not their persecutor
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu is completely out of touch with the demands and requirements of her portfolio
07 November 2022 - 20:22
A long queue of pensioners stand outside a shopping centre, not a chair in sight. Their only explanation for an hours-long delay in receiving their social grant is that the money has not yet arrived. It is a pattern that will be repeated in the days that follow...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.