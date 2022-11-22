Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Fifa’s LGBTQI stance at Fiefdom World Cup is cowardly greed

Compared with the 2010 spectacle in SA, it seems Fifa has different rules for different countries

22 November 2022 - 21:00

By stamping down on a plan by seven European World Cup captains to wear the OneLove armband at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Fifa has taken a controversial stance that will be viewed by many as deplorable towards LGBTQI and human rights...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Rule of law means Zuma must return to jail and Janusz must be freed Opinion & Analysis
  2. WATCH | ‘It happened so quickly, I was holding his hand’: grandmother of ... News
  3. EDITORIAL | Instead of mocking Afrikaans, let’s get serious about reviving SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Infrastructure is creaking, empty political promises will not halt ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Dismissals will solve the unsolvable maths exam question Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | EFF condoms in Pauw’s book are mere foreplay. It’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Charlize has spoken, but did we understand what she meant? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Abused office of the public protector is a crime scene Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Sisulu doesn’t act like she respects the portfolio committee Opinion & Analysis
  5. PALI LEHOHLA | Putting African entrepreneurs on the path to divinity Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike